'Where are your knees?': Kareena Kapoor Khan called out for extreme Photoshop

The 'Good Newwz' actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan is being called out by the Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Prada for excessively Photoshopping her legs in a picture.

The Pataudi Begum aka Bebo is the epitome of beauty and can barely ever go wrong with her looks and fashion choices. Kareena has been a fashion icon for more than two decades and has been serving us looks. 'The Veere Di Wedding' actress has no truck with social media but her fan pages keep sharing her pictures. However, a picture of Bebo for a magazine shoot has become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

A fan page on Instagram shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, in which she can be seen in a pastel blue romper. The 39-year-old actress can be seen flaunting her long legs as she happily posses for the camera. The picture however seems a little too 'edited' and netizens were quick to call it out. "Why her legs are edited so much? No offence, she looks gorgeous though! 😍," commented a user. Another user had a hilarious reply to the caption and wrote, "To not photoshop my legs to this extent"

Here's the post: