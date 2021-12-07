'Whenever I am made to bathe onscreen...': Zeenat Aman reacts to doing sensuous rain songs - watch video

Veteran Bollywood actresses Zeenat Aman, Poonam Dhillon and Anita Raj will be seen as special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The trio had a fun-filled evening with host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians.

During the episode, Kapil asked Zeenat Aman about her multiple rain sequences in songs like 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' and 'Haaye Haaye Ye Majboori'.

According to a promo, Kapil can be seen engaging in his usual fun banter with Zeenat Aman and he joked whether the makers thought the actor did not take regular baths.

"Kabhi yeh jharne ke neeche shower le rahi hai, kabhi baarish mein naha rahi hai. Aapne kabhi apne director se poocha nahi ki aapko kya lagta hai, main ghar se naha ke nahi aati," Kapil asked.

Zeenat Aman could not help but laugh out loud. She replied, "Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone told me that whenever I am made to bathe in the rain onscreen, it rains money for my producers)."

Hearing this unexpected response from the veteran actor, the audience and the other guests could not help but laugh.

The promo also gave glimpses of another upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', featuring composer Anu Malik and singers Sadhana Sargam and Amit Kumar.

