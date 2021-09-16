‘When you try to be Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’: Neha Kakkar trolled for her look in 'Kanta Laga' music video

Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently dropped her latest party track 'Kanta Laga' in collaboration with Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

A day after its release, Neha took to Instagram and decoded her look from the music video. In the image, the songstress can be seen wearing an outfit with a pink corset and puffy off-shoulder sleeves. She accessorized it with a blonde wig and bandana.

Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the picture and wrote, “Are you for Real??”

However, as the image hit the viral note, trolls mocked Neha’s look.

One user wrote, “Bhojpuri Item girl ka aur sasta version.”

“When you try to be Cardi B and Nicki Minaj,” added another.

Check out the comments below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've sung with Tony and Yo Yo Honey Singh earlier. It was a lot of fun to get together for 'Kanta Laga'. Singing for it with these two artistes was a party itself and now that it's out we invite you all to come party with us," Neha told IANS.

Adding to this, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "This is the collaboration that I was very excited about and I'm glad that it's out now. May the party continue and I hope through 'Kanta' the listeners have something they can enjoy."

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song is released under Anshul Garg's label Desi Music Factory. The music producer dedicates this song to fans of all three singers.

"It is heartwarming to have listeners wait for 'Kanta Laga' eagerly. We dedicate this song to all the fans of Neha, Tony and Honey across the world. Putting this song together was an exciting experience for the entire team and we're happy to be able to share our labour of love with the listeners," said Anshul.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:17 PM IST