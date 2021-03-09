When was the last time you saw Aamir Khan dancing like this? Watch video

Not to mention, the actor had put a pause on his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' schedule to make a quick trip to Jaipur for the shoot of this song.

According to our earlier reports, the actor himself put together the look for this song, which has a hipster vibe.

“Aamir is known for adding his element in every project he takes up. When he understood the plot point and purpose of the song, he himself suggested this chill-casual, hipster look which will stand out,” a source told The Free Press Journal.

The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan.

The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is by Tanishk Bagchi.

'Koi Jaane Na' is written by Hajee and produced by T-Series Films and Amin Hajee Film Company. The film is scheduled for release on 26 March 2021.

Meanwhile, Aamir is back in Mumbai and all geared up to get back to his own film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He will finish the pending schedule of the film and then get into post-production with director Advait Chandan, to get it ready for a Christmas 2021 release.