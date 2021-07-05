When Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha 'thrashed' someone for Jackie Shroff

Actor Jackie Shroff, during his appearance on 'Dance Deewane 3', revealed that his wife Ayesha Shroff once saved him from a 'gang'.
The latest episode of the dance reality show featured actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as guest.
When asked if he's scared of his wife, Jackie said that he has been scared of Ayesha ever since he saw her fighting on Mumbai's Nepensea Road.
Recalling the incident, the 'Radhe' actor shared, "Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I saw her fighting on Nepeansea Road once for a friend)."
"Mera dost aur main kuch aisi cheez ho gayi wahaan pe, toh bohot bada gang aa gaya tha humko dhone ke liye. Toh maine apni wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue. Tab se darta hoon (Something happened between my friend and me, and a big gang came there to beat us up. That is the first time I saw my wife thrashing someone. I have been scared of her since then)," he added.
Jackie Shroff met the former model-actress when she was just 13.
He married Ayesha in 1987 and they welcomed a son, Tiger Shroff, in March 1990. The couple was blessed with daughter Krishna on January 21, 1993.
On the work front, the 64-year-old actor was recently seen i Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. He did a comic role as Salman's senior cop and heroine Disha Patani's elder brother in the film directed by Prabhudeva.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)