When Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha 'thrashed' someone for Jackie Shroff

Actor Jackie Shroff, during his appearance on 'Dance Deewane 3', revealed that his wife Ayesha Shroff once saved him from a 'gang'.

The latest episode of the dance reality show featured actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as guest.

When asked if he's scared of his wife, Jackie said that he has been scared of Ayesha ever since he saw her fighting on Mumbai's Nepensea Road.

Recalling the incident, the 'Radhe' actor shared, "Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I saw her fighting on Nepeansea Road once for a friend)."