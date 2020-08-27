When Taimur Ali Khan's grandmother predicted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's good news

But, did Taimur Ali Khan's grandmother Sharmila Tagore predict the good news in 2019?

During Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio podcast 'What Women Want', doting grandmother Sharmila Tagore had shared her worries about Taimur being in constant limelight. It was during the same segment that Tagore revealed a little more about Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma. She said, “Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have a child and Taimur might be relegated,” with Kareena replying, “I hope so.”

For those uninitiated, there have been pregnancy rumours around the star couple, ever since Sharma took a break after her last film. She was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama 'Zero', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's announcement comes two weeks after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan confirmed that they're expecting their 2nd child. Their joint statement read: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Both the celebrity couple are about to have a coronial baby.