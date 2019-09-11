When Swara Bhasker lost her Kolhapuri chappals at 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in Mumbai

New Delhi: You might have faced a situation where you plan to leave the temple after performing puja but find your footwear missing and this time it's actor Swara Bhasker who fell prey to one such incident.

Though Swara paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja in a Kolhapuri flat, she had to return barefoot.

The nation is immersed in the fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and to offer her prayers to the gigantic Ganesh idol at one of Mumbai's prime pandals, Swara made a visit but had to return barefoot.

This hilarious episode happened on Tuesday night as the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor was sharing stills of her making it close to the deity's statue amid the crowd.

After a while, she shared a clip on her Instagram where she is seen walking in a red Salwar Kurta without her footwear and jokes, "This is true devotion. I walked barefoot to the Lord."

She also wrote, "What's a Darshan of Mumbai's most sought after deity if you don't lose your shoes...!?!?"