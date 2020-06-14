When Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni and captured our favourite moment from 2011 World Cup final

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left us shocked. The actor was found hanging in his apartment, early reports say. The death has left a void in Bollywood, as Sushant was one of the most talented and versatile actors around. From his performance in Kai Po Che to his biopic where he seamlessly fit into the shoes of India’s biggest cricketing icon MS Dhoni, Sushant has shown us time and time again why he is a force to be reckoned with.
And yes, Sushant was born to play Dhoni. Despite initial scepticism, given how Bollywood biopics play out, the movie was worth a watch. Sushant was calm and collected much like the former India captain, and he even looked like MS in certain scenes, even though they don't physically resemble each other at all.
If you look at this scene from the movie, you will know that he took the role seriously. This YouTube video compares Dhoni’s walk, the way he strikes the ball and his subdued reaction to a victory, and Sushant imitates everything to perfection. Watch that scene here. And yes, while a lot of the scenes from the movie comprises live footage from the actual match, look at Sushant’s body language.
It's not just that, Sushant followed MS like a shadow and even trained with him, as this video shows
Sushant and Dhoni, it appears, are also brothers from another mother. Here are the similarities between the two
Growing up in Bihar
Sushant was born in Patna, while Dhoni was born in Ranchi, now in Jharkhand. Both their fathers were government officers
Proving themselves early
Unlike many of his contemporaries, Sushant wasn’t a product of nepotism and had to work hard to reach the position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors. Similarly, it wasn’t easy for Dhoni. He wasn’t from the Delhi or ‘Bombay’ school of cricket. Yet, Dhoni not only made it to the top, but also became India’s most successful cricketer
Poor starts to their career
MS Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh, and didn’t create much impact. However, his 148 against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam made him a household name. Once he was the surprise choice as T20 captain for India, there was no looking back.
Similarly, Sushant made his debut in Balaji Telefilms’ Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, his character was killed pretty early in the show. Yet, the studio believed in him and he became the main lead in Pavitra Rishta.
