When Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni and captured our favourite moment from 2011 World Cup final

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left us shocked. The actor was found hanging in his apartment, early reports say. The death has left a void in Bollywood, as Sushant was one of the most talented and versatile actors around. From his performance in Kai Po Che to his biopic where he seamlessly fit into the shoes of India’s biggest cricketing icon MS Dhoni, Sushant has shown us time and time again why he is a force to be reckoned with.

And yes, Sushant was born to play Dhoni. Despite initial scepticism, given how Bollywood biopics play out, the movie was worth a watch. Sushant was calm and collected much like the former India captain, and he even looked like MS in certain scenes, even though they don't physically resemble each other at all.