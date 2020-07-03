When Saroj Khan was replaced by Prabhu Deva because of Katrina Kaif

Bollywood veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai, following a massive heart attack on Friday morning. Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday.
One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan, who was fondly called as 'Masterji' in the industry, has worked in over 2000 songs. Her most famous collaborations were with Madhuri Dixit for 'Dhak dhak karne laga' and Sridevi 'Hawa hawai' among many others.
However, in 2019, the legendary choreographer had made headlines after claiming that she was jobless. She had also went ahead to revealed that it was 'Zero' actress Katrina Kaif, who was the reason behind losing a great gig. Kat, who had a dance number in the film Thugs of Hindostan, which was supposedly meant to be choreographed by Saroj, later went to Prabhu Deva, revealed a report by Orissa Post.
Speaking of being replaced by Prabhu Deva, Saroj had said, "Yes, I was approached to choreograph 'Suraiya', but then Katrina said that if it is Masterji then I have to prepare a lot for it. And the makers didn't have that much time, so Prabhu Deva came on board."
Khan had also revealed that Salman Khan had offered her work when she shared her ordeal with him. She said that she met the superstar and the duo came up with an idea for a possible collaboration. Saroj Khan had confessed that she didn't get work anymore from films and that she was teaching classical dance to young actresses
After the incident, Saroj Khan had moved on and was reunited with Madhuri Dixit for 'Kalank' and choreographed the song ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ from the film that saw the 90s diva dance her heart out.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)