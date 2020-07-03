When Saroj Khan was replaced by Prabhu Deva because of Katrina Kaif

Bollywood veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai, following a massive heart attack on Friday morning. Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday.

One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan, who was fondly called as 'Masterji' in the industry, has worked in over 2000 songs. Her most famous collaborations were with Madhuri Dixit for 'Dhak dhak karne laga' and Sridevi 'Hawa hawai' among many others.

However, in 2019, the legendary choreographer had made headlines after claiming that she was jobless. She had also went ahead to revealed that it was 'Zero' actress Katrina Kaif, who was the reason behind losing a great gig. Kat, who had a dance number in the film Thugs of Hindostan, which was supposedly meant to be choreographed by Saroj, later went to Prabhu Deva, revealed a report by Orissa Post.