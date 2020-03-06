When Sara Ali Khan was ‘almost suspended’ from school for a 'dangerous' prank!

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan doesnt think she grew up in a family of stars, and says she doesnt considers herself as a star.

"My parents are actors, but I don't think I have been grown up in the family of stars. Father, for instance, has always been very particular about education and my mother is the flagbearer of humility. She so believes putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself," Sara said.

"I never had much exposure to Bollywood. I don't really think I come from a family of stars. I don't look at myself as a star," added the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.