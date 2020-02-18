When Sara Ali Khan wanted to fake a heart attack to escape film narration

Bollywood's chirpy queen, Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her latest release 'Love Aaj Kal'. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she once considered faking a cardiac arrest to escape a movie narration.

Sara Ali Khan got super candid in an EIC v/s Bollywood's webisode and was at her funny best when she shared a hilarious incident from the past. Comedian Sapan Verman asked the 'Simba' actress about the number of narrations she's heard till date. Answering the question, Sara also revealed, she once wanted to escape a film narration so bad that she even considered faking a cardiac arrest.

Without taking the name of the director or giving any hints, the actress narrated, "I went to the restroom with my phone, three hours in, and I told my mother, 'Mom, I know that we are all professional and we should be thankful for these opportunities and thank god and wow, I'm a good girl, but can I pretend to have a cardiac arrest? Is that allowed?' She said 'no, you cannot' so I said, 'Should I faint? Should I throw up? What do I do? Can you say something?' and then she told me that I have to go back with professionalism and continue till the end."