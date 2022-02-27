When Salman Khan refused to give dates for shooting 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'

Salman Khan has been one of the favourite actors of Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the two have collaborated for a number of films over the years.

However, Sajid has now revealed that he had once rigged Salman's diary to get him on board his film 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'.

During a conversation on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Sajid said that Salman was refusing to give him the dates for the film. Speaking about the incident, Sajid said, "We were shortlisting other actors and the shoot was in the next 20 days. The other actor said that he was not comfortable shooting this film and so I went to Salman Khan who was shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to ask him to immediately give me dates before the industry comes to know in the morning that the film has been shelved."

Sajid went on to say, “I needed to start the film and Salman said, "okay, we will start in the next 5 months" but I said, "I need to start the film within the next 20 days". To which Salman then said, "in the next 20 days? It's not possible as I am already booked for four films!" He gave me his diary as proof of his tight schedule and said, "look there are no dates available!"."

"I took that diary with me and I started filing it and mismatched the dates a bit and I put my film's dates ahead. After three days, Salman’s boy Raju Bhai came to me and asked me to return the diary because he did not know where to go for his other shoots. And so, I made that film with four five-day breaks and completed it in three months," Sajid shared, smiling.

Directed by Raj Kanwar, 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' starred Salman alongside Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. The film had released in the year 2000 and its story was helmed by Priyadarshan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:41 AM IST