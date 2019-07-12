When Ranveer Singh puked during auditions and left the director impressed

We all know that Ranveer Singh entered Bollywood through the usual process of auditions etc. The ’83 actor reminisced about his struggling days and shared an interesting anecdote about an audition experience that will definitely leave you surprised.

Did you know? Ranveer Singh puked during an audition and the interesting part is that the director was impressed with it because the puking only added to the character he was supposed to play! So here’s what happened! In recent reports, Ranveer Singh turned nostalgic about the auditioning after he made his debut with the film Band Baaja Baarat which featured Anushka Sharma alongside him.

The actor revealed in reports that during one such audition, he was given a character to enact which was that of a teetotaller who goes on a night of drinks with his friends and ends up getting drunk and even dances around. It was, as mentioned by the actor in reports, for a significant part and needless to say, Singh was excited to do the part.

In all his enthusiasm when he stared enacting the sequence, he danced a little more excitedly than he should have and ended up puking! But it seems, the director thought that Ranveer had researched and improvised his character so well that the filmmaker was left completely impressed!

Ranveer Singh went on to speak about how all the failures and disappointments has made him cherish every opportunity he gets and how he is always thankful for everything that he has in his life today.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is in a happy space and currently shooting for ’83 with real life wife Deepika Padukone in London. The actor is expected to play the role of Kapil Dev in this Kabir Khan directorial.