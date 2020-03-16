When Ranbir Kapoor kissed Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor mimicked it with Malaika Arora on a romantic double date

Last year in July, when veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was receiving health treatment in New York, several celebs took turns to visit him. While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also took several trips to visit the ailing actor, they were also joined by Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
Fast forward to Alia’s 27th birthday on March 15, that saw wishes pouring in from close friends and family. Among the lot was Natasha Poonawalla, who shared a throwback picture featuring the two couples. Ranbir is seen giving a sweet kiss to Alia as she smiles in the selfie. In the background, Arjun is seen mimicking the same and giving a peck to Malaika as the couple strikes a pose for the camera.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in December last year. The film is scheduled for September 2020 release. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Karan Johar’s Takht and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.
Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera.
On the other hand Arjun Kapoor will be featured in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra, and another film titled Chale Chalo.
