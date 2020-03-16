When Ranbir Kapoor kissed Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor mimicked it with Malaika Arora on a romantic double date

Last year in July, when veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was receiving health treatment in New York, several celebs took turns to visit him. While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also took several trips to visit the ailing actor, they were also joined by Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Fast forward to Alia’s 27th birthday on March 15, that saw wishes pouring in from close friends and family. Among the lot was Natasha Poonawalla, who shared a throwback picture featuring the two couples. Ranbir is seen giving a sweet kiss to Alia as she smiles in the selfie. In the background, Arjun is seen mimicking the same and giving a peck to Malaika as the couple strikes a pose for the camera.