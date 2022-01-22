When Priyanka Chopra literally revealed she and Nick Jonas were 'expecting' - watch video

Amid separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas took everyone by surprise after announcing the birth of their child via surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Interestingly, in November 2021, Priyanka almost revealed about 'expecting', masqueraded as a joke. She literally wasn’t kidding!

During a roast session from 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast' which premiered on Netflix on November 23, Priyanka spoke about the "perks of being a Jonas" and also about having children with Nick.

The 39-year-old actress said that they are the only couple who do not have any children. Nick's brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner.

The actress said: "We're the only couple who doesn't have kids."

The next statement stunned everyone including Nick.

Priyanka said: "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting..."

She then hilariously added: "To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!"

"Your face was really funny when I said that," Priyanka said to Nick, who replied: "Yeah I was a bit concerned."

Not to mention, in her recent interview with Vanity Fair, the former Miss World had opened up about her and Nick's interest in having a baby together.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," Priyanka said.

Despite how busy the pair are in their respective careers, the actor joked that they're "not too busy to practice" making a baby.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film "The Matrix Resurrections", which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Her upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com "Text For You", and Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers.

