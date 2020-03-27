When Pooja Bedi's mother Protima ran naked on Mumbai's Juhu beach

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja Bedi, rose to fame with her bold avatars onscreen. From the Kama Sutra condom campaign to raise awareness of AIDS, to the iconic Marliyn Monroe moment in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992), she has been a progressive diva, who was ahead of her time. But where does she get her carefree attitude from? Well, it’s none other than her mother and late Indian classical dancer Protima Gauri Bedi.
Back in 1974, Protima stirred a controversy when she was captured running on Mumbai’s Juhu beach. This was for the newly launched Cine Blitz magazine. According to reports, the Blitz newspaper baron Russi Karanjia wanted to create buzz with their first cover.
Rita Mehta, daughter of Karanjia told Mid Day that the move was considered to create a splash, since they entered late in the market and there was quite a lot of competition already. She also added that Protima agreed instantly for the shoot.
The original venue for the shoot was the city’s architectural beauty Flora Fountain. However, Protima was unhappy with the pictures and asked the publication to re-shoot her. This was when the team changed its location to Juhu beach. The results were in their favour and the magazine which was a thick copy was sold out in no time.
That being said, after the magazine created sensation in the market, IBTimes reports that Protima denied being part of the entire stint. The portal mentions Mahesh Bhatt explaining Protima’s behaviour as baffling. He stated that the idea was meant to be a liberating and progressive statement, but when she saw it being interpreted as a publicity stunt, she presented a different version.
Protima died during a pilgrimage to Kailash-Mansarovar in one of the worst landslides in 1998.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)