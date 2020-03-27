When Pooja Bedi's mother Protima ran naked on Mumbai's Juhu beach

Rita Mehta, daughter of Karanjia told Mid Day that the move was considered to create a splash, since they entered late in the market and there was quite a lot of competition already. She also added that Protima agreed instantly for the shoot.

The original venue for the shoot was the city’s architectural beauty Flora Fountain. However, Protima was unhappy with the pictures and asked the publication to re-shoot her. This was when the team changed its location to Juhu beach. The results were in their favour and the magazine which was a thick copy was sold out in no time.

That being said, after the magazine created sensation in the market, IBTimes reports that Protima denied being part of the entire stint. The portal mentions Mahesh Bhatt explaining Protima’s behaviour as baffling. He stated that the idea was meant to be a liberating and progressive statement, but when she saw it being interpreted as a publicity stunt, she presented a different version.

Protima died during a pilgrimage to Kailash-Mansarovar in one of the worst landslides in 1998.