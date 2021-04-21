'When nothing was working out': Abhishek Bachchan recalls Big B asking Yash Chopra for work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been a part of the film industry for several decades, continues to leave fans and critics impressed with his remarkable performances.

In the 1970s, Big B went on to become one of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema with many blockbuster films to his credit. However, his career had its share of fluctuations.

After a three-year stint in politics, the actor returned to films in 1988, however, his subsequent releases turned out to be major flops.

In the 1990s, the veteran actor had faced a financial crunch as his films weren't working and his business was also not doing good.

Recently, in an appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled the time, and said that even though he wasn't 'qualified' to help him in any way, he felt that as a son, he should be around his father.

Abhishek revealed that he left his studies to be with his father at that time.

"I left university -- I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called Amitabh Bachchan Corporation, Ltd. (ABCL). I started helping him in his company as a production boy," Abhishek said.

Recalling an incident when Big B informed him that neither his films nor his business was working, Abhishek said that it was then that Amitabh Bcahchan decided to go back to basics and revive his acting career. And for that, he walked across to filmmaker Yash Chopra's house and asked for work.

Big B was then offered Mohabbatein, and around the same time, he made his foray into television with reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Both projects turned his fortunes around.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in the film The Big Bull, for which he earned much applause. He will next be seen in films like Bob Biswas and Dasvi.

On the other hand, Big B is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood with an exciting line up of films which include Chehre, Jhund, Mayday, Brahmastra, Goodbye, The Intern remake and Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.