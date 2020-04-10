When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'embarrassed' father told the small-time actor not to come home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey from being a watchman to becoming one of the most sought after actors in the Bollywood has always been an inspiration. The actor, who struggled for over 12 years before finally bagging a role in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur', recently revealed that his father was so disappointed in his choice of films that he had asked him to not come home.

'Badlapur' actor, in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, shared that his father used to get upset when he did small roles. He also revealed that his father was so 'embarrassed' of his roles, he had asked the actor to not come home. In an interview with Cinepolis, he said, “My father used to get upset when I did small roles. He used to say, ‘why do you do these small roles where you get bashed up. Please don’t come here, it’s embarrassing for the family. Neighbours say that your son is getting hammered’. He felt I was beaten for real, but he was fine upon learning that it’s only drama. He asked me to stop doing such roles.”

Before rising to fame, Nawazuddin has done small roles in films like Sanjay Dutt's 'Munnabhai MBBS', 'Black Friday' and more. The actor has struggled for over a decade and has also worked as a watchman during his initial days in Mumbai.