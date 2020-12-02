When Masaba insisted Neena Gupta to take her to meet Hrithik Roshan at the sets of 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'

Daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, fashion designer Masaba Gupta has shared a rare gem from her archives.
The designer-turned-actress, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan and revealed that she'd insisted her mother to take her to the sets of 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' just to meet the actor.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food Rolling on the floor laughing I look like a smug little boy!"
Daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba owns the lable The House of Masaba.
She recently made her acting debut with Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba', which showed Neena and her playing their fictionalised versions.
The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles, while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, the fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items.
Also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra, it released on August 28.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)