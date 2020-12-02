When Masaba insisted Neena Gupta to take her to meet Hrithik Roshan at the sets of 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'

Daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba owns the lable The House of Masaba.

She recently made her acting debut with Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba', which showed Neena and her playing their fictionalised versions.

The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles, while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, the fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items.

Also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra, it released on August 28.