When Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi appeared on ex-GF Simi Garewal's chat show with wife Sharmila Tagore

September 22, 2021 marks the 10th death anniversary of legendary cricketer Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger.

He was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Tiger Pataudi is the late husband of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, father of Saif, Soha and Saba, and grandfather of Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya.

The eighth Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan passed away in 2011 after battling a lung infection at the age of 70.

According to several media reports, he was in a steady relationship with veteran actress Simi Garewal. When Tiger met Simi, he knew she was the woman for him. The actress was often spotted at the cricket stadium cheering for her man.

However, Tiger had found his tigress in Sharmila Tagore. She was the one he wanted to marry. In fact, Tiger and Sharmila’s love story was perceived as a scandalous one back in the day, given the fact that he was already in a relationship with Garewal.

Fast forward to the 1990s and Simi headlined for her popular talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.

To everyone’s surprise, the actress invited her ex Tiger and his wife Sharmila as guests on the show.

While the stars didn’t mention anything about their love triangle, Simi, on her website, wrote, "The Pataudis and I go back a long way. Mansoor and I dated each other when he was the India Captain. He was always easy going and would come to my shoots - much to the delight of the film unit! Sharmila Tagore and I were social friends and colleagues. And then of course they met -and you know the rest."

"So, this Rendezvous was a meeting of old friends - catching up on the years between and enjoying the moments of our reunion. I found Mansoor hadn't changed at all! He had grown into a wise, rational person. Very honest and still retaining the Sharmila Tagore charm," she added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:26 PM IST