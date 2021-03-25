When Malaika Arora forgot to pull up her pants at a restaurant!

On September 7, 2020, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctors and authorities. I request all of you stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love Malaika Arora," Malaika wrote.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.

India reported 53,476 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest single-day spike since October taking the total tally to 1,17,87,534 on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be a major cause of worry. Cases have been increasing over the last two weeks.

On October 22 last year, India recorded a single-day spike of 54,366 infections.

The central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and union territories over the resurge.

With death of 251 people in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 1,60,692 in India. The active caseload in the country has mounted to 3,95,192.