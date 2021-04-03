When Madonna repeatedly danced to ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ at a club in New York

Bollywood superatar Salman Khan’s 2010 film ‘Dabangg’ is remembered for dialogues like "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab; pyar se lagta hai'' and "Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain; Robinhood Pandey", and songs such as title track '‘Hud hud dabangg", and the love track "Tere mast mast do nain".
However, nothing beats the ultimate party number "Munni Badnaam Hui” featuring Malaika Arora.
Not to mention, the song was also added to England's new music curriculum for schools.
In reference to composer Lalit Pandit's “Munni Badnaam Hui” from the 2010 box-office hit 'Dabangg', the guidance adds: "Item numbers feature in Bollywood movies without pertaining to the plot, and while the protagonist, policeman Chulbul, enters this song the main performer/producer, Malaika Arora, only appears in this number."
"The song includes many typical features of Bollywood films in its music, dance and colourful visuals," the guidance says.
Pandit, who was on cloud nine after learning about this achievement, shared an interesting anecdote with Zoom TV.
He said that after the song had released, he had been told that music icon Madonna took her band and team to a club in New York after her concert. The club was playing "Munni Badnaam Hui". After she heard it, the diva danced on it repeatedly.
The sizzling number has been sung by Mamta Sharma.
'Dabangg' helmed by Abhinav Kashyap, cast Sonakshi Sinha as Salman's on-screen love interest, Sonu Sood as the central villain Chhedi Singh.
Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia played the on-screen parents of Salman and Arbaaz Khan in the film that also had Mahie Gill as Arbaaz's love interest.