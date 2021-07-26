When Khushi Kapoor turned 'love guru' for Aaliyah Kashyap after latter wanted to 'ghost' boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah recently revealed that she had plans to 'ghost' her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, however, her friends changed her mind.

During an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Aaliyah said that she met Shane soon after a break-up on a dating app.

When she matched with Shane, he suggested that they talk on a video call, and she agreed. Aaliyah said at that time, she was in India and he was in the US.

She went on to reveal that she told Shane that she will FaceTime him and also messaged her best friends Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan that night to inform them about the same.

Aaliyah said she told them that she was going to ghost Shane but they convinced her to talk to him.