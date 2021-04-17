When Kartik Aaryan wanted Sushant Singh Rajput to delete his social media account

Soon after Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions dropped their official statement on social media announcing lead actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film on Friday evening, netizens started slamming the production house alleging nepotism.

A section of netizens also compared Kartik Aaryan's position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism, saying Kartik is being targeted for not being an industry insider's child, just like Sushant. Fans are also threatening to boycott "Dostana 2".

Interestingly, some even pointed out that Kartik can never be compared to the late actor citing the time he wanted the latter’s social media to be deleted.

In an episode of “No Filter Neha”, Kartik said that one actor who ought to delete his social media account is Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier reports also stated that Sushant, who was reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan, deleted all his Instagram posts after their alleged breakup.