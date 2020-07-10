When Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan convinced 'Dear Zindagi' director Gauri Shinde to cast Alia Bhatt

Amid the 'insider and outsider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, 'Raazi' actress Alia Bhatt has also been brutally trolled for being a 'product of nepotism'. And now, an old video has resurfaced on the internet where Alia talks about how she bagged the role of Kaira in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film 'Dear Zindagi.'
After the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step. Several star kids have been facing the wrath of furious netizens. Meanwhile, an old interview of film critic Rajeev Masand and Alia Bhatt is going viral on the internet. In the video, Rajeev tells Alia about how another actress was roped in to play the role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Masand also tells her that it was SRK and Karan Johar who had pushed Gauri Shinde and convinced her to cast Alia for the role.
Replying to Rajeev Masand, the 'Gully Boy' actress says, "I know that there was someone else on board earlier. And then there was a conversation about the film maybe going to me. That's all I know. And the next thing I know that Gauri came to me and we were on board. Now, I don't know whether she got convinced... Maybe because I was young, but it's okay because sometimes your director has to see things a little differently."
Reacting to the viral video, a user commented, "The reason she has so many movies is because @karanjohar gave them to her. Watch her interview with @RajeevMasand. If she was an outsider, she wouldn't have gotten to do so many. Besides that, she doesn't understand how harmful nepotism is. Accept your privilege."
"Kalank-Told director I’ll be upset if u don’t cast me
DZ-Was supposed be with other actress but KJo convinced Gauri
Udta Punjab-Pleaded with the director to take her
Highway -KJo had to vouch for her to Imtiaz
IS BEGGING CALLED TALENT ?" wrote a user.
Another commented, "She said srk and karan johar tried to convince the director of dear zindagi that will not look too you for that role of kiara and kalank director is a friend of alia who also directed 2 states and if varun was on the board already the alia was the best choice for the him"
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)