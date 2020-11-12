'When I was 18, a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of me': Anupria Goenka

Actress Anupria Goenka impressed OTT fans with her stint in the Prakash Jha web series “Aashram”. In the series, she essays the role of Dr Natasha, a forensic expert.

The story of the show unveils the dark side of a spiritual guru named Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol.

Recently Anupria told ETimes about her traumatising experience with a spiritual leader in real life.

She said, “My family trusted him very heavily. Even I had started to believe in him. He sounded reasonable and said just the right things. He sounded very practical. But he tried to take advantage of me. I was 18 then. That scarred me for a very, very long time.”

“Thankfully, I did not let him take advantage. I was able to escape the situation. I knew I had to hear my instincts, though I had to fight them for a while. I had started to see signs and gauged from prior meetings that something was amiss. I kept doubting myself because I had believed in him for so long and didn’t think it was possible,” she added.

Anupria says working with Prakash Jha came as an opportunity to learn more about the craft. "For me, the best part of 'Aashram' was getting to work with Prakash Jha. I've always revered his films and have been a very big fan of his work. His kind of storytelling is very unique," Anupria said.

"He picks up socially relevant subjects and has a way of telling them in the most unbiased and entertaining manner. That is what he has done with 'Aashram'. It's been such an opportunity to not just learn from him about the craft but also to know him as a person. Needless to say, a huge chunk of the credit for its big success goes to him and his brilliant vision," she added.

The show is written by Habib Faisal. The cast, along with Bobby Deol, features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sachin Shroff among others. It streams on MX Player.

On the work front, Anupria will soon be seen in "Criminal Justice" Season 2, and the film "Mere Desh Ki Dharti".