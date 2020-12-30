When 'Hottest Vegetarian' Sonu Sood ate egg fried rice at a fan’s food stall

The 'Dabangg' star who is referred to as one of the humblest celebrities in Bollywood industries spoke to ANI and said, "I had seen the stall set up by Anil in Social media, I felt to personally taste the food at this stall. Today I got a chance to visit and I ate Egg Fried rice and Manchurian here."

It is debatable if egg is considered to be a part of vegetarian or a non-vegetarian diet. However, the acceptance and practice differ from person to person.

On work front, Sonu has written a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

At present, Sonu is seen hosting "Bharat Ke Mahaveer". The series brings stories that represent the spirit of solidarity in the country, and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. The series airs on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app, and comes in partnership between the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery channel.