When Diljit Dosanjh asked 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot to make 'gobi wale paranthe'

Mumbai: Actor Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the "Wonder Woman" actress for "gobhi ke pranthe".
Gadot on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen chopping vegetables. She captioned the image: "Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies."
To which, Diljit, who frequently comments on Gadot's images, wrote: "Acha gal sun... Aj Gobi wale pranthe bana li.. Daee mai fadh ley aunga (Listen, make gobi paranthas... I will quickly bring the curd.)"
Diljit's comment currently has over 4,390 likes on Instagram.
The "Udta Punjab" star is also a major fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Fans have often spotted his comments on her photographs as well.
