When Diljit Dosanjh asked 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot to make 'gobi wale paranthe'

Mumbai: Actor Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the "Wonder Woman" actress for "gobhi ke pranthe".

Gadot on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen chopping vegetables. She captioned the image: "Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies."