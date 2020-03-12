When Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman acted in English film

Way before Irrfan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone cracked Hollywood, veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand had starred in an English film titled "The Evil Within".

Released in 1970, "The Evil Within", an Indo-Filipino drama production, was directed by Lamberto V. Avellana, whose best-known films include "Anak Dalita"and the romance "Badjao".