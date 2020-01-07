When Deepika Padukone took to the streets of Mumbai as Chhapaak's Malti: Here's how people reacted

How do people react to acid attack victims?

Deepika Padukone took to the streets of Mumbai's Colaba area to find out -- but not quite as herself.

"Whenever Deepika steps out, people recognise her. Sometimes I want to hide..." she can be seen saying in a new video before entering her trailer.

It is not Deepika that steps out onto the crowded Mumbai streets, but Malti.

Donning the prosthetics she uses in Chhapaak, Deepika visited a flea market and a grocery store in south Mumbai. She was joined by other acid attack survivors who also feature in the upcoming film. Hidden cameras tracked the social experiment.

The Bollywood diva captioned the video post as, "Be the change you want to see... A Social Experiment by Team Chhapaak!"

The video of the social experiment was posted by Fox Star Hindi on their YouTube channel.