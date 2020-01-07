When Deepika Padukone took to the streets of Mumbai as Chhapaak's Malti: Here's how people reacted

How do people react to acid attack victims?
Deepika Padukone took to the streets of Mumbai's Colaba area to find out -- but not quite as herself.
"Whenever Deepika steps out, people recognise her. Sometimes I want to hide..." she can be seen saying in a new video before entering her trailer.
It is not Deepika that steps out onto the crowded Mumbai streets, but Malti.
Donning the prosthetics she uses in Chhapaak, Deepika visited a flea market and a grocery store in south Mumbai. She was joined by other acid attack survivors who also feature in the upcoming film. Hidden cameras tracked the social experiment.
The Bollywood diva captioned the video post as, "Be the change you want to see... A Social Experiment by Team Chhapaak!"
The video of the social experiment was posted by Fox Star Hindi on their YouTube channel.
In the video the women can be seen first stepping into an electronics store where, although they attract a few stares, a group of people also ask Deepika for a selfie.
They also meet a woman at a jewellery store who laughs and talks to them, and some even help them choose clothes at the flea market.
Not everyone is quite as friendly though. In the grocery store people were caught on video ignoring them when they ask for help, many give them horrified looks and one woman even shield's her child's eyes when they pass by.
At the end of the video, Deepika shares, "Aaj pura din bita k yeh jaanaa ke kuch nazar ke samne hota hai aur kuch nahi. Nazariya badalna zaruri hai."
The video has been praised and shared by her fan followers both on Twitter and Instagram.
'Chhapaak' which was inspired by the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal, also starring Vikrant Massey. The film releases this Friday.
Deepika who is in the national capital to promote the film, on Tuesday also attended the protests at JNU to show solidarity with the students.
She had earlier said that it is heartening to see people come out and raise their voice without fear, as thousands across the country take to the streets to voice their protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens and violence in JNU.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)