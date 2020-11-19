When Chitrangda Singh lost modelling assignment because of her dusky complexion

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh, who began her showbiz journey with ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, has opened up about facing rejections due to her dusky complexion. In a recent interview, Chitrangada spoke about the discrimination she faced, owing to her skin colour and revealed that she also lost modelling assignments because of it.

The 'Desi Boyz' actress, who recently declared on Instagram that she's 'brown and happy', told the Times of India, "I know the feeling of living life as a girl with dusky complexion. This is not something that people will say directly to your face. You can only sense it. I have been through the biases, especially while growing up in the north."

"I did lose out on modelling assignments. In fact, when I lost out on one ad in the initial days of my career, I was specifically told the reason as it had come down to selecting between two people for the part," she added.

Talking about how she bagged 'Aasmani Rang's music video, Singh said, "Luckily, the audition that I did for a product was seen by Gulzar saab, who got me on board for his music video. I realised that not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people here."

On the work front, Chitrangda was last seen in Saif Ali khan's 'Baazaar'. She will be next seen in Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming flick 'Bob Biswas', where the actor will be seen playing the role of a popular fictional character Bob Biswas from the 2012 Indian thriller film 'Kahaani'.

Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan.