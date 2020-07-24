When Bipasha Basu's lip-lock with Cristiano Ronaldo raised the internet's brows

'Race' actress Bipashah Basu, who was then dating John Abraham, was allegedly caught lip-locking with the football talisman in a club. The incident took place when Bipasha and Ranaldo were both present at a ceremony in Lisbon's Luz stadium. After the two shared the stage at the event, they instantly seem to hit it off and decided to attend an after party at a club. A British tabloid had published the infamous pictures of the duo and reported that they got 'physical' at the party.

Talking about her meet with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bipasha told a media oulet: "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute ... He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches."