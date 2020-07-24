When Bipasha Basu's lip-lock with Cristiano Ronaldo raised the internet's brows

Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu's infamous lip-lock have once again surfaced on the internet!
From Irina Shayk to Merche Romero, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo's has been linked with a lot of popular women over the years. The 35-year-old, , who's now with Georgina Rodriguez, raised some eyebrows after his pictures with Bollywood actress Bipashah Basu went viral in 2007.
'Race' actress Bipashah Basu, who was then dating John Abraham, was allegedly caught lip-locking with the football talisman in a club. The incident took place when Bipasha and Ranaldo were both present at a ceremony in Lisbon's Luz stadium. After the two shared the stage at the event, they instantly seem to hit it off and decided to attend an after party at a club. A British tabloid had published the infamous pictures of the duo and reported that they got 'physical' at the party.
Talking about her meet with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bipasha told a media oulet: "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute ... He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches."
This reportedly left the 'Jism' actress' longtime boyfriend John Abraham furious. While fans thought it will be the final nail in the coffin for John, the couple continued to date each other for years.
John Abraham and Bipashah parted ways in 2012.
