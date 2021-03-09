When ‘anti-feminist’ Lisa Haydon said ‘women have been given bodies to produce children'

Model-actor Lisa Haydon announced last month that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a daughter, together.

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy.

However, Lisa, who essayed a powerful free-spirited woman in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Queen" once made an extremely tone-deaf statement on feminism.

In 2016, Lisa in an interview with a leading daily said that “feminism” is an overused term and that she didn’t like the word “feminist.”

While she did mention that she doesn’t want to be a man (which really isn’t what feminism is about), she made a controversial statement on women akin to traditional gender roles.

Lisa said, “Women have been given these bodies to produce children, and the spirit and tenderness to take care of people around us.”

The statement did invite backlash, with women calling out Lisa for her archaic opinions.

Later, Haydon issued a clarification stating that it wasn’t a well-rounded answer and was misconstrued. She asserted that she does believe in equality.

The "Queen" star and Lalvani, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. The couple are already parents to sons, Zack and Leo.

Haydon''s last big screen outing was Karan Johar''s "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016) and she hosted the reality show "Top Model India" in 2018.