When Ananya Panday auditioned for 'Aladdin' but was rejected for this reason

Ananya Panday is an actress who has made a huge chunk of space for herself in the Indian film industry with just her debut in 'Student of the year 2'. The actress has an endearing vibe to herself and has received enormous appreciation and admiration for her film.

In a recent interview, Ananya opened up about the first movie she auditioned for. When the interviewer asked Ananya if she remembered her first audition ever, she said with a gracious smile, "I remember when Aladdin had come to India, a bunch of people auditioned for it. So I remember we had to record a video and I recorded it on my phone for which I wore this red outfit. I had to read the dialogues for Jasmine and the scene went really well".

The actress further added, “But then they were like you have to sing and I cannot sing to save my life and I was like what should I do should I make someone else sing and pretend like its me and mouth it. I really got rejected for that. I don't think we really ever stopped auditioning. I was supposed to audition last week as well".