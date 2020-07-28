When Adnan Sami was asked to 'perform free of charge and bag the award'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently slammed award shows and said that they are 'not an appreciation of creativity, but a negotiation.' Reacting to his tweet, singer Adnan Sami opened up about the similar 'negotiations' he faced.
Recently, the editor-in-chief of ThePrint, Shekhar Gupta opened up about his experience while working with a popular award show and 'exposed' some of the who's who of Bollywood. Sharing the link of the article, 'Mr. India' director wrote, "Bollywood film awards are not an appreciation of creativity, but a negotiation. Will you dance for me on stage if I give you an award? Terrific fearless expose by a journalist once in charge. Must read."
Singer Adnan Sami took to the micro-blogging site to weigh in on the same and shared his experience.
"Absolutely correct! I have faced similar ‘negotiations’ where they have wanted me to perform free of charge and bag the award... I told them to F*** Off- I will never ‘buy’ an award!! My dignity & self respect is all that I will take into my grave- nothing else!!" Sami's tweeted.
Last month, Abhay Deol also called out the award shows for perpetuating Bollywood's lobby culture.
Speaking about being nominated as 'supporting actors' for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Abhay wrote, "I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors’. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as ‘actors in a leading role’. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards"
