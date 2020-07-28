When Adnan Sami was asked to 'perform free of charge and bag the award'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently slammed award shows and said that they are 'not an appreciation of creativity, but a negotiation.' Reacting to his tweet, singer Adnan Sami opened up about the similar 'negotiations' he faced.

Recently, the editor-in-chief of ThePrint, Shekhar Gupta opened up about his experience while working with a popular award show and 'exposed' some of the who's who of Bollywood. Sharing the link of the article, 'Mr. India' director wrote, "Bollywood film awards are not an appreciation of creativity, but a negotiation. Will you dance for me on stage if I give you an award? Terrific fearless expose by a journalist once in charge. Must read."

Singer Adnan Sami took to the micro-blogging site to weigh in on the same and shared his experience.

"Absolutely correct! I have faced similar ‘negotiations’ where they have wanted me to perform free of charge and bag the award... I told them to F*** Off- I will never ‘buy’ an award!! My dignity & self respect is all that I will take into my grave- nothing else!!" Sami's tweeted.