When a 70-year-old woman was crushed to death by car owned by Arbaaz Khan

In July 2012, a 70-year-old pavement dweller was crushed to death by a car owned by Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan -- son of veteran actor-screenwriter Salim Khan and brother of superstar Salman Khan.

According to reports, Arbaaz's younger brother Sohail Khan's driver was driving the car and none of their family members were in the vehicle.

"It was most unfortunate. The woman suddenly came in front of the vehicle and fell. The driver immediately applied the brakes and reported the matter to the police," Salim Khan had told IANS.

According to police, the mishap took place at 10:30 pm, on July 1. Sohail's driver Dhananjay Pimple, 44, who was driving the actor's Toyota Lexus, knocked down the woman while taking a U-turn at B J Road junction.

Pimple had reportedly told the cops that he failed to spot the woman, identified as Chandana Bala, who was allegedly sleeping on the pavement using a plastic cover as a blanket.