When a 70-year-old woman was crushed to death by car owned by Arbaaz Khan

In July 2012, a 70-year-old pavement dweller was crushed to death by a car owned by Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan -- son of veteran actor-screenwriter Salim Khan and brother of superstar Salman Khan.
According to reports, Arbaaz's younger brother Sohail Khan's driver was driving the car and none of their family members were in the vehicle.
"It was most unfortunate. The woman suddenly came in front of the vehicle and fell. The driver immediately applied the brakes and reported the matter to the police," Salim Khan had told IANS.
According to police, the mishap took place at 10:30 pm, on July 1. Sohail's driver Dhananjay Pimple, 44, who was driving the actor's Toyota Lexus, knocked down the woman while taking a U-turn at B J Road junction.
Pimple had reportedly told the cops that he failed to spot the woman, identified as Chandana Bala, who was allegedly sleeping on the pavement using a plastic cover as a blanket.
Sohail's driver, who fled the crime scene, had later surrendered before the police. He was arrested after the incident and was later released on bail.
After the accident, Salman Khan, who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2002, told a leading media outlet that "people sleeping on the footpath need to be careful".
"Whatever happened was a sad incidence. She was sleeping on footpath. It seems that her family had abandoned her which is sad, so I will not help her family members. People sleeping on the footpath need to be careful," He told Headlines Today.
"We brothers and our father would be present at the cremation," he had added.
Salman Khan was charged by the police in 2002 after he rammed his Toyota Land Cruiser onto a footpath in Bandra where people were sleeping, killing one and injuring four others.
