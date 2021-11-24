'What’s wrong with her walk': Brutal netizens troll Aaradhya Bachchan for sashaying at the airport – watch video

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after celebrating her 10th birthday in the Maldives.

The duo, who jetted off to the Maldives, checked into Amilla, a luxury resort. They also shared pictures of the spectacular view from their villa, an excursion into the ocean to view dolphins, followed by an intimate bash for their princess.

Days after their return, a video of Aaradhya walking with her mother has surfaced on social media. However, it is the 10-year-old’s sashaying that has grabbed eyeballs.

One user wrote, “Walk to dekho chutki ki.”

“What’s wrong with her walk???” added another.

However, some fans also called out the trolls and pulled them up for coming at a kid.

"Have some courtesy guys she is 10!" wrote one user.

"Making fun of her is showing how lowlife we have become," added another.

Advertisement

Their latest outing came a month after they went on a trip to Paris, where Aishwarya shared the ramp with singer Camila Cabello and actor Katherine Langford at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, which was an outdoor runway show.

Post that, they flew to Dubai and returned for Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday.

Meanwhile on work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Abhishek Bachchan quotes Aishwarya to wish his princess Aaradhya on 10th birthday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:29 AM IST