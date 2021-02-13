'What's wrong with her face': Latest pictures of Sushmita Sen spark 'Botox' rumours

Sushmita made her comeback on screen with Ram Madhvani's web series ‘Aarya’ last year. The series was a hit and a second season is in the offing. The series marked her return to the screen five years after her last release, the 2015 Bengali arthouse release, ‘Nirbaak’. In Bollywood, her last release was Anees Bazmee's 2010 multi-starrer, ‘No Problem’.

During a 2019 interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita revealed she fell severely ill after ‘Nirbaak’.

She said, "An array of tests happened and after fainting and being rushed to the hospital, we discovered that my adrenal glands had stopped making cortisol.”

“Needless to say, started the next two years of so much trauma, because I'm in the public eye. I am a former Miss Universe and supposed to be this very beautiful woman. I have hair that's falling and I'm looking at it every day.”

“I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. You have to understand, this is not a steroid that you take while working out. This is completely different and makes you put on weight. You start to lose your bone density and have high blood pressure,” added Sushmita.

Recently, Sen won the Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment in the Best Actor (female) category for her superlative performance in ‘Aarya’.