'What's wrong with her face': Latest pictures of Sushmita Sen spark 'Botox' rumours

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen stepped out with her beau Rohman Shawl in the city. The lovebirds with photographed by paparazzi as they donner black and white outfits respectively.
However, Sushmita’s puffy face grabbed eyeballs once the pictures made it to social media.
Some even accused the former Miss Universe of getting Botox fillers to make her facial appearance more youthful.
Sushmita made her comeback on screen with Ram Madhvani's web series ‘Aarya’ last year. The series was a hit and a second season is in the offing. The series marked her return to the screen five years after her last release, the 2015 Bengali arthouse release, ‘Nirbaak’. In Bollywood, her last release was Anees Bazmee's 2010 multi-starrer, ‘No Problem’.
During a 2019 interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita revealed she fell severely ill after ‘Nirbaak’.
She said, "An array of tests happened and after fainting and being rushed to the hospital, we discovered that my adrenal glands had stopped making cortisol.”
“Needless to say, started the next two years of so much trauma, because I'm in the public eye. I am a former Miss Universe and supposed to be this very beautiful woman. I have hair that's falling and I'm looking at it every day.”
“I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. You have to understand, this is not a steroid that you take while working out. This is completely different and makes you put on weight. You start to lose your bone density and have high blood pressure,” added Sushmita.
Recently, Sen won the Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment in the Best Actor (female) category for her superlative performance in ‘Aarya’.
In her statement after being felicitated, Sushmita said, “Thank you for this honour for OTT’s Best Actress Female. Aarya has been a terrific journey for me. It has come at a time when the world tells you it’s done, that YOU are done. And life surprises you… people give you an opportunity to look forward to a whole new chapter! Couple of months before I actually signed Aarya, I said in an interview: “43 and we start again!” What a way to start man! Thank you, Ram (Madhvani), my friend, co-directors Sandeep Modi, Vinod Rawat, who is also my teacher, my workshop teacher, the entire team of Aarya, I call them team Aarya-Family of Aarya, my co-stars… it’s a long list. It took more than a village; it took multiple countries to bring this together and for it to manifest in this great honour. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Make this a habit please. Thank you for supporting Aarya and thank you for loving me for 25 years.”