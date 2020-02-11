'What's this behaviour Pooja?': 'Casteist' and 'Nepotist' Pooja Bedi called out for asking BJP to 'end reservations'

Pooja Bedi, a former Bollywood actress turned agony aunt for a leading daily, is only remembered for her desi Marilyn Monroe moment in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar on the big screen. However, despite being on a sabbatical from films, she has managed to make headlines with her online antics.
Bedi took to her Twitter handle and shared a news article where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP and the RSS of conspiring to end reservation for the SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes, saying they have been "sabotaging" reservation to these oppressed sections for years.
Quoting the article Pooja wrote, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement”
Twitter was unhappy to see a privileged Pooja share her views on ending reservation. Many called out her dual standards, stating that for someone who has been a product of nepotism and having her daughter enter the industry on the same note, should practice before they preach.
One user wrote, “Sit down. Your daughter just made her debut only because she is your daughter”, while another commented, “Says someone whose daughter is building her career on the Bollywood Quota system. Nepotism Quota. Entitlement much!” Here are some other reactions.
For the unversed Pooja Bedi is the daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. Her daughter Alaya recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman.
