'What’s in a name?': Saba Ali Khan defends Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan amid 'Jehangir' name controversy

Amid the Twitter outrage over Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapooor 's son Jeh's name, the newborn's aunt Saba Ali Khan on Tuesday defended the star couple.

Saba, who's an avid social media user, took to her Instagram to react to a news story and quoted Shakespeare.

Saba wrote: "What’s in a name? Long…Live and Let it be. Children are god’s blessings."

"Jeh... Jaan," she added.

The jewellery designer also thanked those who liked the name.

Check out her posts here:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed their second child earlier this year, have reportedly named him Jehangir. According to reports, Kareena revealed the baby's name in her recently launched book 'Pregnancy Bible.' Jeh is apparently a short form of the same.

On Tuesday, a section of Twitter brutally trolled the couple for 'naming their son after an invader.'

This isn't the first time the 'Tashan' actors are receiving flak for the name of their child.

Earlier in 2016, Kareena and Saif received severe backlash for naming their son Taimur- which is apparently the name of the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, Saif had denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016. Their younger son Jeh was born in February 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 06:58 PM IST