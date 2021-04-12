What's cooking between Kareena, Karan Johar, Malaika, Arjun and Pratik Gandhi?

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to feature in a new cooking show titled Star vs Food along with filmmaker Karan Johar, B-Town diva Malaika Arora, and actors Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi.

On Monday, Kareena shared a teaser of their upcoming show on Instagram and revealed it will be premiered on Discovery Plus on April 15.

The show features weekly episodes of the stars setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef.

While the shows marks lovebirds Arjun and Malaika’s first on-screen outing together, it is also Pratik’s collaboration with the biggies of Bollywood.

In the teaser, Kareena can be seen rigorously grating an entire block of cheese in her first post-maternity challenge of making a pizza.

While Karan hilariously cautions about a hot pot with him saying, ‘Mere khoobsoorat chehre par, daag toh na lag jaye’, Arjun struggles to dice some tomatoes. The teaser further shows Malaika’s dread to cut and clean an entire fish as she recreates a dish straight out of her mother’s recipe book.

The surprise package in the video, Pratik Gandhi, who shot to fame with the web show Scam 1992, looks perplexed by the task at hand.

Watch the video here: