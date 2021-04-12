What's cooking between Kareena, Karan Johar, Malaika, Arjun and Pratik Gandhi?

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to feature in a new cooking show titled Star vs Food along with filmmaker Karan Johar, B-Town diva Malaika Arora, and actors Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi.
On Monday, Kareena shared a teaser of their upcoming show on Instagram and revealed it will be premiered on Discovery Plus on April 15.
The show features weekly episodes of the stars setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef.
While the shows marks lovebirds Arjun and Malaika’s first on-screen outing together, it is also Pratik’s collaboration with the biggies of Bollywood.
In the teaser, Kareena can be seen rigorously grating an entire block of cheese in her first post-maternity challenge of making a pizza.
While Karan hilariously cautions about a hot pot with him saying, ‘Mere khoobsoorat chehre par, daag toh na lag jaye’, Arjun struggles to dice some tomatoes. The teaser further shows Malaika’s dread to cut and clean an entire fish as she recreates a dish straight out of her mother’s recipe book.
The surprise package in the video, Pratik Gandhi, who shot to fame with the web show Scam 1992, looks perplexed by the task at hand.
Watch the video here:
On her experience on Star vs Food, Kareena said, “For the Kapoor’s, food has always been a passion! It's that one element that brings us all together and like most families is a focal point for any special occasion. Good food is something that should bring you joy in just the experience of it and for me, my go-to has always been Italian, and especially since it was the one thing I craved the most during my pregnancy. I was so happy to be a part of Star vs Food because it actually gave me the opportunity to perfect the art of making a pizza which is an absolute crowd-pleaser at home and I can’t wait to recreate it home.”
Calling food an important aspect of our lives, Karan said, “We all have good memories of meals shared with friends and family and there is always that one person in your family or group of friends who’s a great cook and loves to feed everyone. I wasn’t that person and was never very keen to cook but all of that changed when my babies started to grow up. I found discovery+ ’s Star vs Food as such an exciting experience.
He also said that cooking under the guidance of Chef Lakhan was a real eye opener and he thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. “I have a long way to go, but thanks to this experience, I think I might find myself in the kitchen more often,” he said.
Meanwhile, Star vs Food is one of Kareena’s first work assignments after delivering her second son in February 2021. In terms of films, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)