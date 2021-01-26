What's brewing between Mrunal Thakur and Guru Randhawa?

When a musical piece warms the cockles of her heart, there’s no looking back for Mrunal Thakur. The actress recently shot for a song with Guru Randhawa titled Abhi Na Chhodo Mujhe. Shot in Kashmir’s Gulmarg region, the music video is a heartwarming love story set against the backdrop of the picturesque locations in the Valley. The actress, despite in between multiple commitments, took a week off to shoot for the number. Donning a cute unique look that’s very different from what one usually recognises her for.

The best part for her, however, was the shooting process. Onlookers say that Mrunal and Guru have a warm off screen camaraderie playing a romantic pair for the video

“Their friendship bloomed into a beautiful chemistry on screen. The vibe of the song is extremely energetic and the song has turned out beautifully,” adds the source.

The song was shot with a slim crew over a few days in Kashmir. The schedule was a nice break for the actress away in the snowy locales of Kashmir.