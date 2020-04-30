'What up with me and Bollywood this week': 'God' mourns Rishi Kapoor's death a day after Irrfan Khan

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI. Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.
As social media expressed shock over the actor’s demise a day after Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday, even ‘God’ shared his condolences on Twitter. For those unversed, it is an unverified parody account that goes by the username The Tweet of God and has more than 6 million followers.
A statement issued by the family read - "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.
He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.
He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.
In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.
He would not have it any other way."
The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.
