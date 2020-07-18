WHAT! This paranormal expert claims he spoke to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

In the 11-minute video, Huff is trying to contact Sushant through his 'soul speaking' device. Huff feels Sushant is not alone, and is guided by a lady.

"Today I have a new video for all of you that was done due to thousands of requests to do so, and I am so glad I did as not only did Sushant come through, he spoke clearly and directly with me. He also brought along someone with him, someone powerful to help him speak. I had no guides with me here, so he brought his own. This is miraculous, and I felt the extreme love energy pouring in to my session room during these recordings. Enjoy this video, and remember that LOVE is the KEY," Huff said.

"I will do another session soon, in which many more deep questions will be asked," he added.

According to his Huff's website huffparanormal.com, "He is a Photographer, Blog owner, Paranormal Researcher and inventor of a few powerful devices that help connect with the dead called THE PORTAL and THE WONDER BOX. After nearly eight years, what he is doing is finally being recognized all over the world."