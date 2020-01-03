What should you call a selfie in Hindi? Amitabh Bachchan has the answer

Ever wondered what to call a selfie in Hindi? Say no more ! Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the Hindi version of 'Selfie'. Often known to share his life moments on social media, more exclusively on Twitter, Sr Bachchan took to the micro-blogging platform posting a picture of himself. Bachchan can be seen giving away major winter vibes, wearing a beanie in the picture.
In 3599th tweet, the 77-year old wrote, "T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self ..
SELFIE hindi version
व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र व द य स ह उ स च
वदय सह उसच :"
Transliteration: 'Vaday Sah Oosach'
Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Bachchan with Dadasaheb Phalke award in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The government has also honoured the actor with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts.
On work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a massive lineup of films. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jafry's Chehre and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.
