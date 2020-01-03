What rift? Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal grace 'Chhapaak' title track launch

The reports of fall-out came out after sepculations of why Laxmi wasn't present at the trailer launch. According to a report by BollywoodHungama, there was a major rift brewing between Laxmi Agarwal and the Chhapaak team.

“She has been paid a mere Rs. 13 lakhs for the film rights. Laxmi signed happily. But now she is being advised to ask for more, and rightly so. She was ill-advised initially,” said the source.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.