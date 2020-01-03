What rift? Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal grace 'Chhapaak' title track launch

Meghna Gulzar's 'Chapaak' starring Deepika Padukone is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. 'Chhapaak' is based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and also stars Vikrant Massey. There were reports of fall-out between the makers and the heroic acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi's absence from the film's promotions, further added fuel to the rumours. However, Laxmi Agarwal finally made her debut at 'Chhapaak's promotions.
Chapaak's girlgang- Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar graced the title track launch of the movie together.
The makers just released the title track of the movie which is sung by Arijit Singh. The pictures from the launch are proof that everything is good in the hood.
Deepika and Laxmi can be seen bonding in the pictures.
The composers, Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyricist Gulzar Saab were also present at the song launch.
The reports of fall-out came out after sepculations of why Laxmi wasn't present at the trailer launch. According to a report by BollywoodHungama, there was a major rift brewing between Laxmi Agarwal and the Chhapaak team.
“She has been paid a mere Rs. 13 lakhs for the film rights. Laxmi signed happily. But now she is being advised to ask for more, and rightly so. She was ill-advised initially,” said the source.
Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.
