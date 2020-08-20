What is the 'Dubai link' in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? Former bureaucrat asks CBI to probe

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who had been vocal about the need for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, had also demanded an investigation in the assets of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In a series of tweets on July 11, Swamy had opined that the three superstars have links to Daawood Ibrahim. Now, former bureaucrat RVS Mani has also said that the CBI should dig deeper in the 'Bollywood-Mafia nexus' as he believes that there is a possible link of an underworld don in Sushant's case.
In an interview with Times Now, Mani said, "I think the CBI should dig deeper. Not just laterally but horizontally. Dig out more and more about the presence of these type of Mafia dons among corporates. Bollywood linkages can be brought out. This is a very well sent opportunity by the Supreme Court. i hope they do justice to their job."
"The entire trail has to be previewed about the growth path and the integrative approaches of these crime syndicates of Bollywood groups and elements in Mumbai police have to be brought forth," he added.
Taking to Twitter, Swamy had said, "The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated. Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law?"
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the investigating bureau.
Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.
The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it had limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a fullfledged FIR that has been already referred to CBI.
The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.
The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.
Subramanian Swamy hailed the Supreme Courts order for a CBI probe into the mysterious suicidal death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Swamy took to Twitter and wrote: "CBI jay ho".
(With inputs from IANS)
