What is the 'Dubai link' in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? Former bureaucrat asks CBI to probe

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who had been vocal about the need for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, had also demanded an investigation in the assets of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In a series of tweets on July 11, Swamy had opined that the three superstars have links to Daawood Ibrahim. Now, former bureaucrat RVS Mani has also said that the CBI should dig deeper in the 'Bollywood-Mafia nexus' as he believes that there is a possible link of an underworld don in Sushant's case.

In an interview with Times Now, Mani said, "I think the CBI should dig deeper. Not just laterally but horizontally. Dig out more and more about the presence of these type of Mafia dons among corporates. Bollywood linkages can be brought out. This is a very well sent opportunity by the Supreme Court. i hope they do justice to their job."

"The entire trail has to be previewed about the growth path and the integrative approaches of these crime syndicates of Bollywood groups and elements in Mumbai police have to be brought forth," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy had said, "The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated. Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law?"