What is the 'Black and White' challenge? Tina Ambani, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs participate

Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Diya Mirza and others took to viral 'Black and White' challenge and shared stunning pictures of themselves on Instagram.

The internet is currently flooded with beautiful monochromatic pictures of women, courtesy to the new 'Black and White' challenge. It involves sharing a black and white picture of yourself and tagging your friends to do the same. It is a way to show positivity and support towards women empowerment.

Actress Tina Ambani took to the photo-sharing app and wrote, "When we see so much negativity around us, let's build positivity. As women, let's push ourselves up rather than pulling each other down. Challenge accepted!"