What is the 'Black and White' challenge? Tina Ambani, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs participate

Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Diya Mirza and others took to viral 'Black and White' challenge and shared stunning pictures of themselves on Instagram.
The internet is currently flooded with beautiful monochromatic pictures of women, courtesy to the new 'Black and White' challenge. It involves sharing a black and white picture of yourself and tagging your friends to do the same. It is a way to show positivity and support towards women empowerment.
Actress Tina Ambani took to the photo-sharing app and wrote, "When we see so much negativity around us, let's build positivity. As women, let's push ourselves up rather than pulling each other down. Challenge accepted!"
'Neerja' actress Sonam K Ahuja also shared a breath-taking picture of herself and captioned it: "Thank you @anaitashroffadajania for tagging me.. I love this black and white picture . It represents my love for India and Indian creativity. I was proud to wear @rimzim__ for my press meet in Cannes."
Sharing a picture with the hashtag '#ChallengeAccepted', Bipasha Basu further nominated actress Dia Mirza and fashion designer Farah Khan Ali for the challenge.
"Challenge Accepted. Strong women uplift each other," wrote Dia Mirza.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also accepted the challenge and shared a picture.
