What is the age difference between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal?

It has been a long time since rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding has been doing rounds on the internet. But they have not made any official statement about their relationship or their wedding. Amidst the wedding rumours, a discussion that is going around is about Katrina and Vicky's age difference.

Katrina was born in Hong Kong on July 16, 1983. The actress is 38 years old. She started to receive modelling assignments at a very young age and she made her acting debut in the film 'Boom'. Today, she is one of the most successful actresses.

On the other hand, Vicky was born on May 16, 1988. The 33-year-old actor completed his engineering before he entered the film industry. He served as the assistant director in the movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and made his debut as a lead with the movie 'Masaan'.

Katrina was already a renowned actress when Vicky made his debut with 'Masaan' in 2015. With movies like 'Welcome', 'Singh is Kinng', 'De Dana Dan', 'Zindigi Na Milega Dobara', 'Bang Bang' and many more, Katrina was also the most searched Bollywood heroine by 2014.

The couple has an age gap of five years with Vicky being younger than Katrina, but it has been proved by many Bollywood couples like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Farah Khan-Shirish Kundra and many more that age is just a number.

Katrina and Vicky are reportedly set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and close friends.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:35 PM IST