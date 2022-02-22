What is the age difference between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad?

It has been a month now since rumours of Hrithik Roshan dating actress and musician Saba Azad have been doing the rounds.

While both of them have remained tightlipped on their relationship status, a News18 report has stated that the rumoured couple has been dating for the past 3 months now.

Amidst the dating rumours, a discussion that is going around is about Hrithik and Saba's age difference.

Hrithik was born on January 10, 1974, to actor Rakesh Roshan and the daughter of director J Om Prakash, Pinky Roshan. While he made several appearances as a child actor in the 80s, he debuted with the film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' as a lead actor in 2000.

On the other hand, Saba was born on November 1, 1990, into a theatre family. She is the niece of theatre great Safdar Hashmi.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Dil Kabaddi' opposite Rahul Bose. She appeared in a leading role as Preity Sen in 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' opposite newcomers Nishant Dahiya and Saqib Saleem.

The rumoured couple has an age gap of 16 years, but it has been proved by many Bollywood couples like Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Farah Khan-Shirish Kundra and many more that age is just a number.

Reportedly, the duo got to taking through Twitter after Hrithik had shared one of Saba's videos and the latter had messaged him to say thanks.

The two have been often spotted enjoying dinner dates in the city, and recently, Saba was even a part of a family lunch with the Roshans.

